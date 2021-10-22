NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night in their first meeting of the 2021-22 NHL season.

The Bruins have had an even start as they beat the Dallas Stars in their season opener but suffered a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy offered a few pregame updates Friday following Boston?s morning skate. He revealed Anton Blidh will be subbing in for injured Nick Foligno and will play left wing on the fourth line with Trent Frederic in the middle and Karson Kuhlman on the right. Cassidy also will move Tomas Nosek up to the third line right wing spot.

John Moore will be stepping in for Connor Clifton on the third defensive pairing, playing alongside Derek Forbort. Cassidy also bumped up Matt Grzelcyk to the first pairing next to star defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Cassidy is confident starting Linus Ullmark in goal against the team he spent six NHL seasons playing with. It will be Ullmark’s debut for the Bruins.

“He knows their shooters better than anybody, and their shooters know him better than anybody,” Cassidy told reporters Thursday.

Here are the projected lines for Friday’s Bruins-Sabres game: