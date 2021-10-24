Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sharks Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins are back in Boston for Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the San Jose Sharks.

The B’s return home after splitting a quick two-game road trip. After downing the Dallas Stars in its regular-season opener, Boston was trounced by the Philadelphia Flyers before rebounding with a 4-1 win over the Sabres on Friday.

Linus Ullmark was in net for the Black and Gold for that win over Buffalo, and they’re expected to roll with him again against the Sharks. The first-year Bruin will be tasked with slowing down an undefeated San Jose team that scored four goals or more in three of its first four games.

Jack Studnicka will make his season debut Sunday, likely centering Boston’s fourth line. The Bruins on Saturday recalled the 22-year-old in wake of injuries to Nick Foligno and Anton Blidh.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for the Sharks-Bruins tilt:

BOSTON BRUINS (2-1-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Tomas Nosek

Jake DeBrusk–Erik Haula–Craig Smith

Trent Frederic–Jack Studnicka–Karson Kuhlman

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly–Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton