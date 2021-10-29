Best Starburst? Patriots Settle Very Important Halloween Candy Debate

NESN Logo Sign In

It should be a no-brainer when it comes to the age-old question of which Starburst color is the best.

The top contenders are (and always have been) the pink and red flavors, strawberry and cherry. And as we come to the end of spooky season, topping it off with buckets and pillowcases full of candy from the front stoop, several New England Patriots players settled the debate.

The team was asked in a video posted to Twitter on Friday morning, “What is your favorite flavor of Starburst?”

Here’s what the Patriots had to say:

Pink @Starburst are superior, the players have spoken.



Drop your favorite flavor below ?? pic.twitter.com/qfGeMzzdEL — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 29, 2021

Out of the players asked, four responded by saying the pink flavor was their favorite — for good reason, of course.

“And if you like yellow Starbursts, we can’t be friends” Patriots linebacker Josh Uche joked.