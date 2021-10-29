Bill Belichick, Big Halloween Guy? Patriots Coach’s Thoughts On Holiday

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick is a big Halloween guy.

The New England Patriots head coach on Friday answered a question about his favorite Halloween candy and shared his thoughts on trick-or-treaters dressing up as mini versions of himself.

Belichick even cracked a smile at one point.

Check out the clip below.

Bill Belichick talks about what candy he prefers, and a sharply dressed trick or treater a few years back. pic.twitter.com/0dhFryn5Ti — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 29, 2021

“Pretty much anything that’s in the bag,” Belichick smirked during a news conference when asked about his taste in Halloween candy.

Although there might be many mini Belichick impersonators — dressed up in sleeveless Patriots sweatshirts with fake headsets on — wandering the streets, there’s only one GOAT. And he’ll apparently go for whatever candy is being offered up.