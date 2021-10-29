Bill Belichick, Big Halloween Guy? Patriots Coach’s Thoughts On Holiday

We wonder what he's dressing up as this year

by

Bill Belichick is a big Halloween guy.

The New England Patriots head coach on Friday answered a question about his favorite Halloween candy and shared his thoughts on trick-or-treaters dressing up as mini versions of himself.

Belichick even cracked a smile at one point.

Check out the clip below.

“Pretty much anything that’s in the bag,” Belichick smirked during a news conference when asked about his taste in Halloween candy.

Although there might be many mini Belichick impersonators — dressed up in sleeveless Patriots sweatshirts with fake headsets on — wandering the streets, there’s only one GOAT. And he’ll apparently go for whatever candy is being offered up.

More Patriots:

Patriots’ Brian Hoyer Thinks QB Mac Jones Should Be Having More Fun
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart
Previous Article

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart To Miss Saturday’s Game Vs. Wizards
Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea
Next Article

If A’s Are Open For Business, Red Sox Should Make Calls On These Players

Picked For You

Related