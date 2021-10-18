Bill Belichick Explains Why Patriots Abandoned Productive New Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

The new, beefier personnel package the New England Patriots debuted Sunday afternoon was never meant to be a full-game solution.

That’s the explanation head coach Bill Belichick gave Monday morning when asked why the Patriots’ offense changed course during the second quarter of their 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

“Well, when you go into the game with an alternative group, like the big people, it’s not like you go in there with like 25 plays,” Belichick said. “Sometimes the shelf life on that doesn’t last forever. I don’t think you can just keep bringing it in and running the same play five times in a row in this league.”

New England’s “big people” package consisted of a running back (either Damien Harris or Rhamondre Stevenson), fullback Jakob Johnson, tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and 6-foot-4, 225-pound wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

The Patriots also mixed in some 12 personnel (1RB, 2TE, 2WR) on their second possession and 21 personnel (2RB, 1TE, 2WR) on their third. The Cowboys struggled to stop all three.

Over their first two possessions, the Patriots ran seven consecutive plays out of two-tight end sets. On those plays, they averaged 13.4 yards per play and scored two touchdowns. They stayed heavier on their third drive, running two plays out of 22 personnel, two in 12, one in 21 (a “pony” look with Stevenson and Brandon Bolden on the field together) and one in 11 — the three-receiver set that has been the team’s most frequently used personnel grouping this season.

But after that third series ended with a Randy Gregory strip-sack and a punishing hit on quarterback Mac Jones, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels abandoned what had been working early in the game. The Patriots ran 12 of their next 15 plays out of 11 personnel, and their offense stalled, generating just one first down over a span of five possessions.