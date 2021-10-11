Bill Belichick Makes Unsurprising Admission About Texting With Alex Cora

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick and Alex Cora recently became text buddies, but their conversations lack something most people utilize.

The New England Patriots head coach texted the Red Sox manager before Boston’s Wild Card game with the New York Yankees, and again after the Sox won. Cora on Sunday said the texts were a “highlight” of his year.

On Monday, during his weekly WEEI appearance, Belichick was asked whether he uses emojis while texting Cora.

“What are those?” he unsurprisingly asked.

Belichick also praised Cora, whose Red Sox on Sunday earned a thrilling playoff victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Alex, we’ve been friends for a while,” Belichick said during his “Greg Hill Show” interview. “And I really respect what he does, what he’s brought to the Sox. I’ve enjoyed our relationship. Looks like he’s doing fine.

“He’s got a good team, and they’ve played well.”