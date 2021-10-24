Bill Belichick Temp Check: Patriots Coach All Business After Blowout Win

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick felt good about his team’s blowout win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but he wasn’t exactly jumping for joy.
(As if he ever does, right?)
The New England Patriots throttled their AFC East rivals, 54-13, at Gillette Stadium in a dominant Week 7 victory. The Patriots, with an improving offense, now are 3-4 but face a stiff test in next Sunday’s visit to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Belichick’s focus on what will be a difficult game was evident during his postgame news conference.
“I thought our guys did a real good job today,” Belichick said. “Players were ready to go. Had a good week and came out and started, got off to a good start, played from ahead. Had a lot of production offensively and made some big plays on defense, a couple turnovers, stops, and the kicking game was solid, too.
” … You know, proud of the way the team has bounced back here. Hopefully, we can string another good set of days together and head out to LA.”
Again, Belichick was all business during his presser. However, he wasn’t shy about going into detail on certain topics, like when asked about the early trick play touchdown involving Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.
“I think it was just kind of the right situation,” Belichick said. “I mean, Josh (McDaniels) does a great job of mixing plays in to take advantage of the defense’s overaggressiveness, whether it’s pursuit or run force or whatever it happens to be. It was a great call by Josh, and honestly very well executed by everybody. You know, Nelly, it was just kind of the right timing of getting the defender to come up and then get behind him.
“Obviously, KB made a great throw. That was like a quarterback pass. It was a very well-executed play. That’s always the key. Timing and play calling are great, but it always comes down to execution, and those guys really executed it well.”
Belichick gave a quintessentially Belichick answer when asked whether Sunday’s win could be a confidence booster for the Patriots ahead of their trip out West.
“I don’t think we lack confidence,” he said.
Fair enough.
Patriots players offered different takes while speaking with reporters. Matthew Judon, for example, said he hopes the dominant performance creates a “snowball effect.”
We’ll see if there’s any carryover when New England and Los Angeles kick off Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. ET.