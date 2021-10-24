Bill Belichick Temp Check: Patriots Coach All Business After Blowout Win

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick felt good about his team’s blowout win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but he wasn’t exactly jumping for joy.

(As if he ever does, right?)

The New England Patriots throttled their AFC East rivals, 54-13, at Gillette Stadium in a dominant Week 7 victory. The Patriots, with an improving offense, now are 3-4 but face a stiff test in next Sunday’s visit to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Belichick’s focus on what will be a difficult game was evident during his postgame news conference.

“I thought our guys did a real good job today,” Belichick said. “Players were ready to go. Had a good week and came out and started, got off to a good start, played from ahead. Had a lot of production offensively and made some big plays on defense, a couple turnovers, stops, and the kicking game was solid, too.

” … You know, proud of the way the team has bounced back here. Hopefully, we can string another good set of days together and head out to LA.”

Again, Belichick was all business during his presser. However, he wasn’t shy about going into detail on certain topics, like when asked about the early trick play touchdown involving Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.