Asante Samuel Talks Tons Of Trash About Bill Belichick After Patriots-Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

Asante Samuel, a fourth-round pick who used a great opportunity in New England as a springboard toward an eventual life-changing contract, has become a huge Bill Belichick critic in recent years.

That trend continued during the lead-up to, and fallout from, Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During last Wednesday’s press conference, Belichick offered high praise of Brady while admitting he would not have enjoyed the success he has if it weren’t for the star quarterback’s presence in New England. Samuel wasn’t buying it.

Take a look:

The thing about life is if your words don?t match your actions you?re just blowing smoking https://t.co/4SEN1UCyBS — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) October 2, 2021

Then, after the Patriots fell to Brady and the Bucs, Samuel launched a couple of harpoons at his former head coach.

“A lot of money spent in free agency but it’s still hard for him to put a good team together,” he tweeted Sunday night.