Zach Wilson isn’t the first, and probably won’t be the last, rookie NFL quarterback to suffer against Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots.

The New York Jets quarterback simply is the latest victim of Belichick’s enduring dominance of rookie signal callers, which continued Sunday in New England’s 54-13 rout of New York. The Patriots’ victory improved Belichick’s already impressive record against inexperienced QBs.

“Rookie starting quarterbacks are now 6-23 versus the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era and 0-13 on the road at New England in the Belichick era,” NFL Research wrote.

Sunday’s loss was the second Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, suffered against the Patriots. He played badly in the first defeat, but this one might have been worse because he exited the game in second quarter after suffering a knee injury, which is reportedly expected to sideline him for two to four weeks.

Whenever Belichick next leads the Patriots against a rookie QB, spare a thought for the young fella, as historic trends will not be in his favor.