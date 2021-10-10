Bills Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the biggest treats on the 2021 NFL schedule for viewers nationwide comes Sunday night as the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl LV with a 38-24 victory over Buffalo, reaffirming their regular-season matchup when they edged the Bills 26-17. Buffalo hasn’t won against the Chiefs since 2017 when it sneaked past KC 16-10.

But that’s all in the past, and the 2021 Bills, who sit high atop the AFC East at 3-1, seem like they’ll put up a fight against the defending AFC champs, who are 2-2 and at the bottom of a tough AFC West.

Will the Chiefs — who post 427.5 offensive yards per game (ranking second in the league) gain some ground and retain their bragging rights? Or will they be stopped by a Bills defense that sits atop the NFL, allowing just 216.8 yards of offense per game?

In addition to being entertaining, this week’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcast very well could be a practice run for something we’ll see later this season.

Here’s how to catch all the action:

When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock