Bloodied Mac Jones Feels ‘Great’ After Patriots’ Comeback Win Vs. Texans

Mac Jones’ white New England Patriots jersey was speckled with dots of red as he led the first game-winning drive of his young NFL career.

During the seven-minute march that preceded Nick Folk’s go-ahead 21-yard field goal, Jones took a shot to the face that opened a gash on his chin, spilling blood onto his uniform. The rookie quarterback downplayed the collision after New England’s 25-22 win over the Houston Texans, calling it a simple scratch.

“Yeah, I’m good,” Jones told reporters in his postgame news conference. “I just got bumped and it just was bleeding. It’s part of the game. Nothing hurts, so I feel great.”

With Jones at the controls, the Patrots erased a 13-point second-half deficit to take down the Texans, scoring points on each of their final four possessions. Jones’ performance was not flawless — he threw one interception and had a few other errant throws that could have been picked — but he again was accurate and efficient, completing 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown in the come-from-behind victory.

Jones’ 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry tied the game at 22-22 with 9:31 remaining in the fourth quarter.

After the game, center David Andrews called Jones “a tough son of a gun,” and head coach Bill Belichick praised his resilience.