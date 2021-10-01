NESN Logo Sign In

The reports first popped up a week ago — Bobby Dalbec, who has played first base, shortstop and third base for the Red Sox this season, was taking grounders at second base before the day’s game against the Orioles.

Dalbec taking grounders at 2B? pic.twitter.com/yzQPPCybMq — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 30, 2021

But with three games left in the regular season for Boston, will the 26-year-old see that position in a game?

Red Sox manager Alex Cora isn’t ruling anything out — especially with the final series of the season coming in a National League ballpark.

“We’re just trying to stay as ready as possible,” Cora said before Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. “National League game. There’s a lot of things that can happen. We got (José Iglesias), we got (Christian Arroyo), but you never know. He’s a good athlete. He’s been taking grounders for a while at second. It’s been a month at second base. That’s something I asked him to do.”

Dalbec, who sat for Thursday’s series finale against the Orioles, is in the lineup for the first game of the three-game set in Washington, though he’s playing first base. Kiké Hernández will play second base as the Red Sox attempt to pack all of their power into a lineup that will be without a designated hitter.

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m., and you can watch it live on NESN.