Boston Marathon Tracker: How To Live Track Runners In 125th Race

The Boston Marathon is back, and there are multiple ways you can keep up with all of the action.

The 125th running of the historic event will take place Monday, roughly 30 months after the race was last run in person. This year’s race also marks the largest event in Boston since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) offers a free app for iPhone and Android devices that allows you to track any participant in any class. The BAA’s official website also provides live tracking.

WBZ will handle the local television broadcast of the race, which also can be streamed online.

All told, there’s no shortage of ways to stay up to speed on Monday’s race.