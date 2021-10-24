Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort Each Pot First-Period Goals For Bruins

The Bruins offense was clicking early

by

Well, that didn’t take long.

The Boston Bruins welcomed the San Jose Sharks to TD Garden for a Sunday afternoon matinee matchup and couldn’t have gotten off to a better start.

“The Perfection Line” connected early with Brad Marchand netting his fourth goal of the young season just 28 seconds after puck drop with assists from Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

Defenseman Derek Forbort joined the party not long after, lighting the lamp for the first time as a member of the Black-and-Gold.

The B’s held a commanding 3-1 heading into the first intermission.

