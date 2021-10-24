Brad Marchand Extends Scoring-Streak As Bruins Take Down Sharks

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand continues to remind everyone that he is one of the best players in the NHL.

The 33-year-old is on a tear this season for the Boston Bruins and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. Marchand broke open the scoring against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, making it 1-0 early in favor of the Black-and-Gold. He added an assist to his efforts.

The left-winger now has four goals and three assists for seven points after four games.

