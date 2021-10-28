Brad Marchand Heads Down Tunnel, Returns In Bruins Loss To Panthers

Marchy bounces back again

Brad Marchand likely gave Bruins fans everywhere quite the scare on Wednesday.

The left-winger went down the tunnel to the locker room during the game, likely forcing all Boston fans to hold their breath. Thankfully, whatever he needed seemed to be minor as he was able to come back out and finish the game.

The 33-year-old has had a great season so far, recording four goals and three assists for seven points.

For more on Marchand’s game, check out the “Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

