Brandin Cooks Takes Shot At Texans After Reported Trade Of Mark Ingram

'This is (expletive)," Cooks tweeted

by

The Houston Texans have lost six of their first seven games and now are eyeing the 2021 NFL trade deadline with little to play for.

It caused Houston to trade running back Mark Ingram out of town and to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. Texans wideout Brandin Cooks, it seems, isn’t too happy with the white-flag-waving move from general manager Nick Caserio.

“This is (expletive),” Cooks tweeted Wednesday shortly after the trade was reported. “Such a joke.”

Cooks probably is one of the only ones surprised by the development given the current state of the Texans.

Perhaps it causes the Houston receiver, who has 45 receptions for 502 yards in his age-28 season, to request a trade himself?

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday.

More NFL:

NFL Trade Deadline: Allen Robinson, Marlon Mack Among Eight Deals We’d Love To See
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Previous Article

Why Patriots’ Brian Hoyer Has Been ‘Amazing’ Mentor For Mac Jones
Boston Bruins Winger David Pastrnak
Next Article

Relive David Pastrnak’s First Power Play Goal Of Year In Win Vs. Sharks

Picked For You

Related