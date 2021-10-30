Braves Fans Absolutely Torch Astros’ José Altuve In World Series Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

The Atlanta Braves fans definitely let José Altuve have it Friday night.

With Game 3 of the World Series taking place the series shifted from Houston to Atlanta with the Braves and Astros locked in a tied after splitting the first two games.

As Altuve approached the plate for the first time in the front of the Braves crowd, Truist Park immediately erupted into chorus of “cheaters” chants directed at the Astros second baseman after the sign-stealing debacle.

Braves fans started chanting "cheaters" during Jose Altuve?s at bat. pic.twitter.com/xBSXPD36cs — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2021

One things for sure, it’d be hard to hear much else on the field with that chant going on all night.