Braves Take Dominant 6-2 Win Over Astros In Game 1 Of World Series

The Atlanta Braves made a statement in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros, getting out to an early lead and winning 6-2.

Everyone in the order got a hit for the National League Champions, with a leadoff home run from Jorge Soler in the top of the first getting the team going and making MLB history in the process.

Adam Duvall kept Atlanta’s scoring going with a two-run home run shortly after in the third.

The craziest storyline, however, was the fact that Atlanta starter Charlie Morton lasted 2 1/3 innings before striking out José Altuve and limping off the mound. Turns out, he literally was pitching on a broken leg, as the Braves announced during the game.

Charlie Morton threw 10 pitches on a broken leg, sat down for a half-inning, threw six more pitches, the last two of which were a 96-mph fastball and 80-mph curveball to strike out Jose Altuve.



So, yeah, Charlie Morton threw 16 pitches pushing off the mound with a broken leg. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 27, 2021

Houston starter Framber Valdez didn’t last as long as that, despite no reports of a fracture in his foot, and the team used five arms in relief.