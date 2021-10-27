Braves Take Dominant 6-2 Win Over Astros In Game 1 Of World Series

The Atlanta Braves made a statement in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros, getting out to an early lead and winning 6-2.
Everyone in the order got a hit for the National League Champions, with a leadoff home run from Jorge Soler in the top of the first getting the team going and making MLB history in the process.
Adam Duvall kept Atlanta’s scoring going with a two-run home run shortly after in the third.
The craziest storyline, however, was the fact that Atlanta starter Charlie Morton lasted 2 1/3 innings before striking out José Altuve and limping off the mound. Turns out, he literally was pitching on a broken leg, as the Braves announced during the game.
Houston starter Framber Valdez didn’t last as long as that, despite no reports of a fracture in his foot, and the team used five arms in relief.
The Astros wouldn’t be shut out, and Chas McCormick grounded into a fielder’s choice that allowed Kyle Tucker to get Houston on the board in the fourth. Freddie Freeman’s sac fly in the eighth gave Atlanta its insurance run back, but Yordan Álvarez crossed home plate in the bottom half of the inning.
Game 2 between the Braves and Astros will be Wednesday night at 8:09 p.m. ET with Atlanta owning a 1-0 series lead.