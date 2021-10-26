Braves Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 1 Online, On TV

The 2021 World Series kicks off Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Braves and the Astros are set to play Game 1 of their best-of-seven series. Atlanta reached baseball’s biggest stage by knocking off the Milwaukee Brewers and the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers, while Houston took down the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox.

Charlie Morton is set to toe the rubber for the Braves opposite Astros left-hander Frambler Valdez. Houston is favored on the run line at DraftKings Sportsbook for the series opener.

Here is how to watch Braves-Astros Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live