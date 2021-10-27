Braves Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 2 Online, On TV

The Braves can put themselves in a great position Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Atlanta drew first blood in the 2021 World Series, notching a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday. The National League champions can take a commanding lead in the best-of-seven set in Game 2 before the series shifts to The Peach State.

Left-hander Max Fried will be on the bump for the visitors opposite José Urquidy. The Astros are favored on the run line at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 8.5

Here is how to watch Braves-Dodgers Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 8:09 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live