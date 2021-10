Will the Braves get the job done Sunday night?

Atlanta can claim the 2021 World Series with a win over the Houston Astros in Game 5 at Truist Park.

The Braves took care of the Astros 3-2 in Game 4, and look to tie a bow on their 2021 season and capture their first World Series title since 1995.

Here’s how to watch Braves-Astros Game 5 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live