Braves Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 3 Online, On TV

Fireworks were aplenty over the first two games of the National League Championship Series.

The Braves jumped out to a 2-0 series lead thanks to back-to-back walk-off wins at Truist Park. Atlanta can put a stranglehold on the NLCS when the best-of-seven set shifts to Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Game 3 is slated to feature a starting pitching matchup of right-handers. Walker Buehler is scheduled to take the mound for the Dodgers opposite Charlie Morton.

The reigning World Series champions are favored on the run line at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 7.5.

Here’s how to watch Braves-Dodgers Game 3 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5:08 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: WatchTBS