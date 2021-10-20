Braves Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 4 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

Just when it seemed like the Braves were going to take complete control of the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers swung the momentum back in their favor.

A four-run eighth inning lifted Los Angeles to a dramatic Game 3 win Tuesday. The reigning World Series champions now can even the best-of-seven series Wednesday when the sides meet for Game 4 at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are favored on the run line at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 8.

Here is how to watch Braves-Dodgers Game 4 online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: WatchTBS