Braves Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 4 Online, On TV

Just when it seemed like the Braves were going to take complete control of the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers swung the momentum back in their favor.
A four-run eighth inning lifted Los Angeles to a dramatic Game 3 win Tuesday. The reigning World Series champions now can even the best-of-seven series Wednesday when the sides meet for Game 4 at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers are favored on the run line at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 8.
Here is how to watch Braves-Dodgers Game 4 online:
When: Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 8:08 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live Stream: WatchTBS