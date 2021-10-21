Braves Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 5 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Atlanta Braves can punch their ticket to the 2021 World Series on Thursday night.

The Dodgers failed to capitalize on the momentum they gained from their dramatic win in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Atlanta flattened Los Angeles on Wednesday and in turn put itself within one win of reaching the Fall Classic.

Should the Braves finish the job in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, it will mark their first NL pennant since 1999.

The Dodgers, despite the deficit they face, are favored on the run line at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 8.

Here is how to watch Braves-Dodgers Game 5 online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Oct. 21 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: WatchTBS