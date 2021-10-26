Kyle Busch’s Son Has Right Mindset After Strong Finish In Race

The kid just loves to race

by

Kyle Busch’s son, Brexton, has a nose for the checkered flag.

So, when he finished fifth at a recent race, he was ready to get back out there right away.

The son of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver took a trip out to the 2021 California Cup, where he met his goal of finishing in the top five.

When told that he reached his goal, Brexton had a simple response.

“I know,” he responded. “Now I need another one. Gimme another one!”

Can’t teach that kind of competitiveness.

Although he’s just 6 years old, Brexton Busch has shown a real knack for racing and definitely has a future in the sport should he continue. And while he seems to have inherited his father’s racing skills, here’s to hoping he didn’t get his attitude, too.

