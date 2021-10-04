Broncos’ Vic Fangio Has Not-Safe-For-Work Reaction To Ravens Trying To Tie Record

NESN Logo Sign In

The Denver Broncos are not happy with John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens.

That much was clear Sunday afternoon.

With a night to sleep on it, Denver head coach Vic Fangio isn’t any less annoyed about Baltimore running the ball in a clear kneel-down situation late Sunday, just to tie an NFL record for consecutive games with 100 yards rushing.

“Yeah, I thought it was kind of bull—-, but I expected it from them,” Fangio told reporters Monday. “Thirty-seven years in pro ball, I’ve never seen anything like that, but it was to be expected and we expected it.”

The Ravens had the ball, leading 23-7, with just 3 seconds to go and needed just three yards to get to the century mark. So, Harbaugh and the Ravens let quarterback Lamar Jackson take the snap — from shotgun — and run a sweep to the left. He picked up five yards before sliding to the ground and ending the game.

That Baltimore was one game away from tying the record was known all week, Fangio reminded the press Monday. He also reiterated he wasn’t surprised the Ravens would do what they did in order to get the accolade.

“I just know how they operate,” Fangio said in a matter-of-fact tone. “That’s just their mode of operation there. Player safety is secondary.”