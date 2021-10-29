NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak has been one of the Bruins’ elite scorers the last few seasons, but he, much like the rest of the Boston offense, has struggled a bit of late to find the back of the net.

Pastrnak hasn’t scored since Oct. 24 in the Bruins’ win against the San Jose Sharks. While that stat itself isn’t concerning, the top-line winger went cold in back-to-back games against the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes.

We all know what Pastrnak is capable of production-wise, and head coach Bruce Cassidy needs to see more of that.

” … Right now it’s not going in for a couple of guys. There are guys like Pasta that’s had, now, a few odd-man rushes and nothing’s happening,” Cassidy told reporters after Boston’s 3-0 loss to Carolina. “He needs to bear down on those, very simple, if we expect to win close games while we’re not scoring. If we’re scoring lots and it doesn’t happen that’s fine. But lately, there’s a couple 2-on-1’s — he’s got to understand he’s a goal-scorer in this league, a proven goal-scorer, and that’s the mentality we need from him a little bit more.”

The Bruins enjoyed an off day Friday before they return to action at TD Garden for a rematch against the Panthers on Saturday. If they want to end Florida’s undefeated streak to start the season, then the B’s certainly will need Pastrnak and Co. to shake off the dust and find the back of the net.