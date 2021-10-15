NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have made a decision as to who will start in net Saturday night.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed that Jeremy Swayman will lead the Bruins onto the ice when they open their season at TD Garden against the Dallas Stars.

This really doesn’t come as a surprise, especially considering Cassidy said during his appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” that Swayman was “a little ahead of (Linus) Ullmark right now.”

Swayman has impressed during training camp and preseason after having a very strong 10 games for the Bruins in 2020. Ullmark, who spent the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres, struggled between the pipes for Boston. The goalie did miss the end of last season with an injury and is adjusting to a new team in front of him, so there’s no real cause for concern.

Ullmark finished the preseason with an 0-0-2 record, 3.90 goals against average and an .839 save percentage, while Swayman was 1-0-1 with a 1.99 GAA and .932 save percentage.

The Bruins finally open their 2021-22 season Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.