Bruce Cassidy Praises Bruins Despite Late Game Push By Sharks In Win

The Boston Bruins were able to fend off a comeback for their third win of the season Saturday.

Boston defeated the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden, getting its second-straight win of the season to improve the record to 3-1-0.

The Black-and-Gold got their offensive production from both sides of the puck, winning the game by a score of 4-3. Bruce Cassidy liked what he saw out of his team, even as it got close in the third period.

