Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy Praises Squad After First Win Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

It didn’t take long for the Boston Bruins to get their first win of the 2021-22 season.

Boston hit the ice to open the campaign Saturday night at TD Garden against the Dallas Stars and shined in its big 3-1 win.

The Bruins opened the scoring with Brad Marchand netting a penalty shot in the first period but would enter the final frame with the score knotted at one. Jake DeBrusk broke the tie and potted the eventual game-winning goal to put the B’s in the win column. Marchy struck again with under two minutes remaining with an empty-netter to help secure the win.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy liked a lot of what he saw out of the Black-and-Gold in their season-opener and praised the squad afterwards.

To hear all he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.