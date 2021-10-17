Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy Praises Squad After First Win Of Season

What a night for Boston

by

It didn’t take long for the Boston Bruins to get their first win of the 2021-22 season.

Boston hit the ice to open the campaign Saturday night at TD Garden against the Dallas Stars and shined in its big 3-1 win.

The Bruins opened the scoring with Brad Marchand netting a penalty shot in the first period but would enter the final frame with the score knotted at one. Jake DeBrusk broke the tie and potted the eventual game-winning goal to put the B’s in the win column. Marchy struck again with under two minutes remaining with an empty-netter to help secure the win.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy liked a lot of what he saw out of the Black-and-Gold in their season-opener and praised the squad afterwards.

To hear all he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

More NHL:

Bruins Roll Out Largely Different Lineup From 2020-21 Season Opener
Boston Bruins Goaltender Jeremy Swayman / Save of the Game
Previous Article

Jeremy Swayman Opens Season With Win As Bruins Take Down Stars
Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk, Dallas Stars goalie Braden Holtby
Next Article

Bruins Notes: Early Returns Promising On Boston’s New-Look Third Line

Picked For You

Related