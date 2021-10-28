Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Credits Panthers Following Tough Loss

The Bruins fought until the final horn

by , , and

The Boston Bruins put up a valiant effort but came up short against the Florida Panthers.

Boston scored first Wednesday night as Charlie Coyle was able to pot one on a funky bounce. But the team was held scoreless for the rest of the game by Sergei Bobrovsky and company.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the tough 4-1 loss following the game, giving credit to the Panthers for their great play throughout.

For more on Cassidy’s comments, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

More NHL:

How Bruce Cassidy Thinks Linus Ullmark Can Improve After Three Starts
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Previous Article

Patriots Trade Deadline Preview: What Are New England’s Top Needs?
Boston Bruins
Next Article

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Explains Boston’s Weak Second Period In Loss

Picked For You

Related