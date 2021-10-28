Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Credits Panthers Following Tough Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins put up a valiant effort but came up short against the Florida Panthers.

Boston scored first Wednesday night as Charlie Coyle was able to pot one on a funky bounce. But the team was held scoreless for the rest of the game by Sergei Bobrovsky and company.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the tough 4-1 loss following the game, giving credit to the Panthers for their great play throughout.

