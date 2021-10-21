Bruins Injuries: Here’s Latest On Nick Foligno After Leaving Game Vs. Flyers

Foligno left Wednesday's loss to the Flyers in the second period

The Boston Bruins already will be shorthanded when they take on the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Nick Foligno left Boston’s 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night in the second period and did not return. The Bruins ruled it an upper-body injury, and head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game he “pulled something,” but that it never is good when someone is unable to come back.

The forward was absent from Thursday’s practice and Cassidy ruled him out against Buffalo. He is considered day-to-day.

It’s certainly not ideal to be down a forward after just two games, but the good news for Boston is it doesn’t sound too serious. It’s unclear if anyone will be recalled from Providence or if the Bruins will get by with who they have on the roster.

Craig Smith also was absent from practice, but Cassidy said it was just a maintenance day for the second liner and he should be good to go Friday night.

Puck drop in Buffalo between the Bruins and Sabres is set for 7 p.m. ET.

