Bruins’ Jakub Zboril To Make Season Debut, Replace Connor Clifton

The Boston Bruins are making a change on the blue line.

After suffering their second loss of the season Wednesday night against the undefeated Florida Panthers, the Bruins are back in action at PNC Arena as they try to hand the Carolina Panthers their first loss of the new campaign.

Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril will make his season debut Thursday night replacing Connor Clifton in the squad’s lineup. Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy announced the late change this afternoon while speaking to reporters.

“Zboril’s going to go in for Clifton. Jake’s been working hard and had a good preseason so with a back-to-back it’s a good opportunity to get him a game and see how he does,” Cassidy said via team-provided audio.

Cassidy also discussed what he’s looking for out of the 24-year-old against the Hurricanes.

“He needs to play to his strengths. Puck movability has been good. I think he’s been more competitive this year than I’ve seen him ever, so stay competitive,” Cassidy said. “If the pucks on your stick you’ve got good skills so use them. That’s it. Help the team win, that doesn’t change from one game to the next.”

The young defenseman suited up for 42 regular season games for the Black-and-Gold last season and tallied nine assists.