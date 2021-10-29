Bruins Notes: Boston Offense Stalls, Unable To ‘Generate Much’ Traction

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are doing some good things on the ice, but it’s not always showing up in the scoresheet.

Boston concluded its quick two-game road trip with a disappointing 3-0 loss to the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. The Bruins return to Boston after dropping each of their two games on the trip, including a 4-1 defeat to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

The Bruins squared up with each of the Eastern Conference’s final two perfect teams on consecutive days and although they didn’t earn a point, they did show good fight and competed well. They just weren’t able to find the back of the net like they typically do.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy saw some things he liked with the team’s play against the Hurricanes, but after two straight games with a sluggish offensive attack he did have some questions.

“When you look back at these games you like our compete, our physicality. I think we kept coming against a good team, a rested team,” Cassidy said via team-provided audio. “A little different luck around the net I think it’s a different outcome personally, but that’s a couple games in a row we haven’t been able to generate much so obviously you’ve got to look at that. See, is it tough luck or are we just not doing things well enough?”

Cassidy dug deeper into the offense and gave his take on something that could help the goal-scoring issue from the trip.

“Right now it’s not going in for a couple of guys. You have other guys like (David Pastrnak) that’s had a few odd-man rushes where nothing’s happening. He needs to bear down on those very simply. If we expect to win close games, one we’re not scoring,” Cassidy said. “If we’re scoring lots and it doesn’t happen that’s fine, but lately there’s a couple two-on-ones where he’s got to understand he’s a goal-scorer in this league, a proven goal-scorer and that’s the mentality we need from him a little more.”