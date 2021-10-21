NESN Logo Sign In

It was a rather disappointing effort in just about all phases Wednesday as the Boston Bruins were handed a 6-3 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

The Bruins’ offense wasn’t able to capitalize on its scoring chances despite outshooting the Flyers 40-25 in the contest. The defensive groupings suffered a number of breakdowns on the back end. And goaltender Jeremy Swayman wasn’t able to bail Boston out like he had so many times during his rookie season.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy put it rather bluntly while calling it a recipe for “losing hockey.”

“Our breakdowns were bad in front of him (Swayman),” Cassidy said after the game, as shared by the team. “(It) wasn’t a lot of quantity, but high-quality, just mistakes from the back end. It’s losing hockey is what it is. It’s how you lose games. You do dumb things and good teams come back at you and they finish and that’s what happened.”

Cassidy specifically noted a pair of 2-on-1s in which the Flyers scored easy goals, and a handful of other missed-played pucks which helped Philadelphia cash in, too.

“… We forced a play in it’s in our net, a pinch early it’s in our net, two-on-ones. Plays like that hurt us big time tonight,” Cassidy said. “Because we didn’t get the save, as well, coming back the other way. And that was the difference. They took advantage of opportunities that I think we presented to them. Credit them for finishing and finding the open guy.”

Here are some other notes from Bruins-Flyers: