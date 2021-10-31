Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Sees Big-Picture Impact After Comeback Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins overcame a late one-goal deficit against the previously-unbeaten Florida Panthers on Saturday, and coach Bruce Cassidy was left taking away plenty of big-picture positives after a 3-2 shootout victory.

“Even after we scored (to tie game), I think we wanted to get the two (points) in regulation if we could and still kind of pushed. So it tells me the guys in there were trying to do within their abilities to win,” Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The compete level stayed up and they stayed with the program, relied on one another. That’s what it told me about that group. And I think this group does have that.

“I thought there was a lot of compete this week, we just didn’t get it done in the win column and hopefully when things start going our way offensively it becomes a little easier,” Cassidy said. “And that’s sometimes the way it has to go for a while. Sometimes it happens earlier in the year, just explode offensively and sometimes it’s a work in progress, but eventually it comes and I think we have enough talent in there that it will come.”

Cassidy also shared why Saturday’s win means as much as it does despite the 4-3 Bruins being merely seven games into their season.

“You don’t want those losing streaks that start to pile up. Good opponents this week. If you want to be considered a good team you got to beat good teams. So, I thought these games were close this week, didn’t go our way, we didn’t do the right things at the right time — Carolina and Florida did earlier,” Cassidy said.

“Sometimes it will get away from you if you’re not careful, you’ll lose your structure and try to cheat, so credit to the guys. We talked about that between periods,” Cassidy said. “? I think that’s why it’s important. You don’t want the game to get away from you. All of a sudden we have a long week of practice and guys are squeezing their sticks Thursday. At least this allows you to loosen up a little bit and sort of take the good and keep working on our offense, obviously.”

Here are other notes from Bruins-Panthers: