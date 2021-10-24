Bruins Notes: ‘Dangerous’ Jake DeBrusk Has ‘Extra Step In His Game’

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk has a little extra pep in his step right now.

The 2020-21 NHL season objectively was a down year for the Boston Bruins left winger. Rather than looking back with a sour taste in his mouth, the 25-year-old seems to be using it as motivation — and it’s paying off.

The young Bruin lit the lamp just five times throughout last year’s regular season but has looked like the DeBrusk of old so far, with two goals through the squad’s first four games, including a nifty finish in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

His performance most certainly isn’t going unnoticed as fellow left winger Brad Marchand raved about him after Boston’s win.

“He seems to have that extra step in his game this year, which is great to see. He’s such a dangerous player when he’s moving his feet and attacking the way he is and getting in on forechecks and turning pucks over,” Marchand said after the game, via team-provided audio. “He’s a dangerous player and can make something out of nothing like he did on that goal there. It’s great to see he’s continuing his good play and bouncing back this year.”

To put DeBrusk’s hot start into perspective, it took him 18 games last season to pot his second goal. During the 2018-19 season, in which DeBrusk netted a career-high 27 goals, it took five games to reach the two-goal tally.

Although this stat may not automatically mean DeBrusk will record a new career-high, it definitely doesn’t hurt that he seems to be playing with comfort right now.