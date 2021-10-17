Bruins Notes: Early Returns Promising On Boston’s New-Look Third Line

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins, for a number of reasons, struggled last season to get the third line to click.

An offseason makeover ensued, and the Bruins had to have liked what they saw from the new trio on the back end of the middle six.

Headlined by a Jake DeBrusk goal in the third period, which proved to be the game-winner, the unit of DeBrusk, Erik Haula and Nick Foligno was a real tough line for the Dallas Stars to play against Saturday in Boston’s 3-1 season-opening win.

“That line will be hard to play against if they attack like that,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game. “They (had) legit, clean plays.”

The tic-tac-goal was impressive, but that unit drove play all night when on the ice. Natural Stat Trick had them at 8:19 ice time together with a Corsi For of six and Corsi Against of two. They have the ability to be a sound defensive unit, but the offensive upside of the three is particularly tantalizing, especially since the two wingers historically have played against opposing teams’ top six.

It’s one game, so there’s only so much we really can draw from. But it’s hard not to be optimistic about the future of that group.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Stars-Bruins game: