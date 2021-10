NESN Logo Sign In

Though playing against each other, the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers were playing for the same thing this weekend.

Prior to their Saturday tilt at TD Garden, the Bruins and Panthers both donned special warmup jerseys with the nicknames “Haysey” and “Broadway” on them — in honor of Jimmy Hayes.

The Bruins and Panthers take to the ice in warmup jerseys with ?HAYESY? and ?BROADWAY? on the back in memory of Jimmy Hayes. pic.twitter.com/aK9ux1SEpK — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 30, 2021

Our Broadway jersey auction has opened ahead of tonight?s game in Boston.



Proceeds will benefit a charity chosen by the Hayes family, our club, and the Bruins. ??



» https://t.co/3IoxDBDypp pic.twitter.com/6V5j6NYnFh — FlaPanthersCARE (@FlaPanthersCARE) October 30, 2021

Hayes, a Dorchester native who went on to play for Boston College, the Bruins and Panthers, died unexpectedly in August.

The Bruins Foundation’s 50/50 auction Saturday also will be in honor of Hayes.