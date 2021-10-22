NESN Logo Sign In

There never was any doubt Patrice Bergeron has been a true leader for the Boston Bruins, and he continued to prove that before the 2021-22 NHL season even began.

The Bruins captain reached out to John Moore after the defenseman learned he would start the year in Providence. Moore had a down year in 2020 and underwent hip surgery in March. Despite a strong camp, he still did not make the cut.

Bergeron then took it upon himself to give Moore a call and to remind him of his worth to the Bruins.

“Within five minutes, he called me and let me know how much I mean to this group,” Moore told reporters after Friday’s practice. “For someone like that — he’s never going to have to go through something like that — but for him to make you feel like you’re wanted and valued here. This group has unfinished business and we believe in each other. I want to be a part of that.”

Moore will get his first crack at the lineup Friday night when he subs in for Connor Clifton for the Bruins’ game against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, and the defenseman is ready for the opportunity.

“It’s been a journey for sure,” Moor said. “I had surgery March 22 in New York on my hip, got out of there in a wheelchair, and here I am playing in an NHL game. Just celebrating that small victory. I’m up off the mat and ready to go. I’m excited. I’m proud of myself, proud of my support network — my family, my wife, my kids. A lot of people behind the scenes helped me get back here.”

Puck drop for Bruins-Sabres is set for 7 p.m. ET.