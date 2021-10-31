Bruins Share Video Tribute For Jimmy Hayes Before Facing Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers came together before Saturday night’s game at TD Garden to honor the late Jimmy Hayes, who played for both NHL franchises.

Boston and Florida wore pregame uniforms during warmups with “Haysey” and “Broadway” honoring Hayes before puck drop. The Bruins also shared an emotional and well-done video honoring Hayes before the game.

You can watch the video here:

And here are some other photos from the tribute:

A night for Jimmy. ?? pic.twitter.com/42DaZ87rZH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 31, 2021

Hayes, a Dorchester native who played hockey Boston College before professional stints with the Bruins and Panthers, died unexpectedly in August. He was 31 years old.