The Boston Bruins will honor Jimmy Hayes on Saturday night.

Hayes died unexpectedly Aug. 23 at his Milton, Mass. home. He spent seven seasons in the NHL, including two with the Bruins.

Boston opens its 2021-22 NHL season against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden, and found a way to keep his memory alive on the ice by wearing No. 11 decals on their helmets with the word “Jimmy” on them.

The Bruins tweeted a few pictures of what they’ll look like. Check it out: