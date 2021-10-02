Bruins Weekly Notes: Who Will Secure Boston’s Three Fourth-Line Jobs?

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time in years, no one has a fourth line job to lose on the Boston Bruins.

While players like Curtis Lazar and Trent Frederic are certainly candidates for gigs based on their performance last season, they don’t have an air-tight hold on a role like Sean Kuraly did for much of his time with the Bruins.

Ultimately, there are four serious candidates and two more distant options to fill three jobs. Let’s look at each of their cases.

Tomas Nosek

His preseason debut should’ve been enough to get people excited about what he’s capable of. Nosek is one of the rare offensive-minded fourth-liners, to the point it got him some time on Vegas’ third line last season. Nosek has the early makings of a great pickup.

Curtis Lazar

He’s a steady player and can comfortably center a line but also play just fine on the right wing. His penalty-killing ability helps his case for a nightly roster spot. He should be a lineup regular.

Trent Frederic

In an ideal world, Frederic would be putting himself in a position to make it impossible for the Bruins to scratch him this season. He hasn’t been great in preseason action, though, which is not what he needed after flaming out late last season. The upside is there for him to be a difference-maker, but he needs to grab hold of his opportunities more often.

Chris Wagner

The 2018-19 version of Wagner helped make for a real solid fourth line, but he hasn’t really been the same player since. The good thing about Wagner is he either takes hold of a lineup spot by showing those flashes of his old self, or he becomes a nice insurance policy as the 13th forward.