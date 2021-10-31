Bruins Wrap: Charlie Coyle, Linus Ullmark Lift Boston To Shootout Win

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark stopped all three shootout chances by the Florida Panthers and Charlie Coyle potted the game-winner to lift Boston to a 3-2 verdict at TD Garden.
The Bruins improved to 4-3 on the campaign while handing the 8-0-1 Panthers their first loss, though not in regulation.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins power-play woes have been well-documented to start the 2021-22 campaign, but Charlie McAvoy finally helped Boston cash in on the man-advantage with a game-tying goal at 13:35 of the third period. Craig Smith had drawn the penalty 18 seconds earlier.
The Bruins went 1-for-3 on the power play during Saturday’s game having failed to convert chances in both the first and second periods. Of note, McAvoy’s goal put a snap to a brutal 0-for-9 streak on the power play dating back to Boston’s game against the Panthers earlier this week.
The Bruins now are 3-for-19 on power play during the season, but certainly are hoping McAvoy’s goal puts a stop to those struggles.
The Panthers, similarly, had scored just six seconds into their third-period power play (Charlie Coyle tripping) as Aleksander Barkov gave Florida a 2-1 lead at 7:49 of the final frame. It was their only power play of the game.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Charlie Coyle gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the final minute of the first period and potted Boston’s lone goal (two attempts) in the shootout. Coyle, who unleashed a perfectly-placed wrister over the glove-side shoulder of Spencer Knight, now has two goals in the last three games and three tallies on the season.
— Linus Ullmark didn’t have his best game against the Panthers earlier this week (three goals on 26 shots), but made the most of Saturday’s opportunity. Ullmark came away with a number of great stops to keep Boston in it early and down the stretch before stopping all three of Florida’s shootout chances. He finished with 33 saves on 35 saves.
— The Bruins handed Spencer Knight his first loss of the season, but the Panthers goaltender did make it tough on the hosts as he came away with 31 saves on 33 shots, and one in the shootout.
