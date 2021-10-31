Bruins Wrap: Charlie Coyle, Linus Ullmark Lift Boston To Shootout Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark stopped all three shootout chances by the Florida Panthers and Charlie Coyle potted the game-winner to lift Boston to a 3-2 verdict at TD Garden.

The Bruins improved to 4-3 on the campaign while handing the 8-0-1 Panthers their first loss, though not in regulation.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins power-play woes have been well-documented to start the 2021-22 campaign, but Charlie McAvoy finally helped Boston cash in on the man-advantage with a game-tying goal at 13:35 of the third period. Craig Smith had drawn the penalty 18 seconds earlier.

The Bruins went 1-for-3 on the power play during Saturday’s game having failed to convert chances in both the first and second periods. Of note, McAvoy’s goal put a snap to a brutal 0-for-9 streak on the power play dating back to Boston’s game against the Panthers earlier this week.

The Bruins now are 3-for-19 on power play during the season, but certainly are hoping McAvoy’s goal puts a stop to those struggles.