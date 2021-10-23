Bruins Wrap: Linus Ullmark, Offense Shines In Win Over Sabres

The Boston Bruins are back in the win column.
After dropping their first game of the 2021-22 NHL season Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, the B’s rebounded in a major way with a resounding 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Boston improved to 2-1-0 with the win while snapping the Sabres’ undefeated record, dropping them to 3-1-0.
ONE KEY TAKEAWAY
Boston’s offense was rolling early and often. David Pastrnak set the tone early with his first goal of the young season 3:49 into the first period, and Tomas Nosek took the torch and lit the lamp for his first in black and gold to give the B’s a 2-0 lead before the end of the first period.
Boston’s offense wouldn’t stall after the first intermission. Charlie Coyle extended Boston’s lead to three 5:17 in the second period, and Taylor Hall would put the icing on the cake with an empty-netter to secure two points for Boston.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Linus Ullmark made his Bruins debut and couldn’t be stopped between the pipes. The 28-year-old was a brick wall, turning away 30 shots against his former squad to secure Boston’s second win of the new season.
— Pastrnak was a pain in Buffalo’s side all night after jumpstarting Boston’s offense early in the first period. The 25-year-old kept up the pressure all night on the Sabres, finishing the game with six shots.
— Bruins left winger Brad Marchand continued his red-hot start to the season, recording two points in the big win. Marchand has posted at least one point in each of Boston’s first three games to begin the new campaign, with three goals and two assists total.
WAGER WATCH
Pastrnak entered Friday’s bout with the Sabres sporting the best anytime goal scorer prop bet odds at +105, and delivered early with his first goal of the young season. If you took the Bruins’ moneyline (-1.5) Friday night you most certainly had a good night, as the Boston offense exploded in the three-goal win.
UP NEXT
The Bruins are off Saturday and will return to the ice Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET as they take on the San Jose Sharks for the first time this season at TD Garden. You can check out all of the action, including pre- and postgame coverage, on NESN.