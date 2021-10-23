Bruins Wrap: Linus Ullmark, Offense Shines In Win Over Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are back in the win column.

After dropping their first game of the 2021-22 NHL season Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, the B’s rebounded in a major way with a resounding 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Boston improved to 2-1-0 with the win while snapping the Sabres’ undefeated record, dropping them to 3-1-0.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

Boston’s offense was rolling early and often. David Pastrnak set the tone early with his first goal of the young season 3:49 into the first period, and Tomas Nosek took the torch and lit the lamp for his first in black and gold to give the B’s a 2-0 lead before the end of the first period.

Boston’s offense wouldn’t stall after the first intermission. Charlie Coyle extended Boston’s lead to three 5:17 in the second period, and Taylor Hall would put the icing on the cake with an empty-netter to secure two points for Boston.