Did Bucs Fan Make ‘Terrible’ Deal With Historic Tom Brady Football?

Tom Brady made NFL history Sunday by throwing his 600th career touchdown pass during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears.

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans, who caught the historic TD toss, evidently didn’t get the memo, as he handed the football to a fan in the front row at Raymond James Stadium.

Evans had a great reaction upon learning of his mistake.

Mike Evans' reaction after realizing he gave away Tom Brady's 600th TD ball ? pic.twitter.com/0LSuLYjnvR — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021

Fortunately, as CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson reported on the TV broadcast, a Buccaneers official was able to negotiate a trade in which the fan received another game ball plus “some sort of signed jersey” in exchange for the No. 600 football.

"[The Tampa Bay official] gave him another game ball and promised him some sort of signed jersey." @tracywolfson discusses what it took to get Brady's 600th TD pass ball back from a fan ? pic.twitter.com/TsWnPJ8WAe — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021

This swap drew some light-hearted criticism from CBS’ Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, who believed the fan could have held out for more before giving back the precious pigskin.