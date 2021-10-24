Did Bucs Fan Make ‘Terrible’ Deal With Historic Tom Brady Football?

Tom Brady made NFL history Sunday by throwing his 600th career touchdown pass during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears.
Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans, who caught the historic TD toss, evidently didn’t get the memo, as he handed the football to a fan in the front row at Raymond James Stadium.
Evans had a great reaction upon learning of his mistake.
Fortunately, as CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson reported on the TV broadcast, a Buccaneers official was able to negotiate a trade in which the fan received another game ball plus “some sort of signed jersey” in exchange for the No. 600 football.
This swap drew some light-hearted criticism from CBS’ Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, who believed the fan could have held out for more before giving back the precious pigskin.
“That’s a bad deal,” Nantz said, prompting agreement from Romo. “That is a terrible deal.”
Romo joked the fan could have requested a date with Brady’s supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, or $1 million, while Nantz suggested asking for season tickets. Instead, the fan seemingly will walk away with a regular NFL football and an autographed jersey that’s to be determined.
“He had his chance and he gave it back,” Romo said. “You’ve gotta haggle for at least two (commercial breaks).”
In all seriousness, it was a nice gesture by the fan to give back the football without a fuss. Maybe he felt bad for Evans, who really should be the one paying up in this situation.
Brady is the only QB in NFL history to throw for 600 TDs, adding yet another impressive feat to the 44-year-old’s Hall of Fame-worthy résumé.
Whoever catches No. 700 — something that might not be out of reach if Brady plays until age 50 (or beyond) — probably should be a little more careful with his celebration.