Bucs-Patriots Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For ‘Sunday Night Football’

Tom Brady has played well over 100 games in New England, but never as a visiting player.

That will change Sunday night.

Brady will make his long-awaited return to Foxboro when the Patriots host the Buccaneers for a primetime showdown. The future Hall of Fame quarterback will go toe-to-toe with Mac Jones, who is 21 years Brady’s junior. The Week 4 clash also will mark a first for the rookie, who’s yet to play in a primetime slot at the NFL level.

This Bucs-Pats contest demands the attention of the entire football world, including the gambling community. Here is our betting preview for the highly anticipated tilt. The line, total and props all are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

(-6.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots

Total: 49.5

BETTING TRENDS

New England and Tampa Bay enter their head-to-head collision with identical against-the-spread records (1-2). The Bucs have two straight-up wins on the young campaign, but they failed to cover a hefty 9.5-point spread in their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. The 1-2 Patriots were favored in all of their first three games, and they covered 5.5 points in their lone victory to date: a 25-6 decision over the lowly New York Jets in the Meadowlands.

Tampa Bay was handed its first loss of the season last week in Los Angeles against the Rams. Brady and Co. were a perfect 5-0 ATS coming off a defeat last season. But they won’t have the comforts of home in this one, and they were 4-4 ATS as a road favorite in 2020.