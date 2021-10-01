Cam Newton To Jets? Ex-NFL Star Floats Idea Amid Zach Wilson’s Woes

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton finds himself in an interesting position right now — as a free agent — after his release from the New England Patriots.

This Thursday, on the “Upon Further Review” podcast with Zach Brook, former Jets defensive end John Abraham explained that it might not be such a bad idea for New York to consider signing Newton.

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has struggled to start the season, so Newton could be a good influence for the 2021 No. 2 overall pick.

“Hell, why not get Cam Newton?” Abraham said. “I know it don’t sound right — just to save some games. Save some face. Cam’s a good leader. He can show how to sit in the pocket, show him how to take hits — Cam got hit more than damn near any quarterback in the world — (and he) also he knows New England inside and out.”

When it comes to the AFC East, Abraham makes a good point in referencing Newton’s history and knowledge of the teams in comparison to Wilson. So, as to whether this is a realistic option for the Jets’ offense, Abraham doesn’t see the harm in trying.

“If you don’t have him start at that time, he’s a good coach,” Abraham said ” … He’ll bring momentum, bring a couple more people in the stands just to see him. It might not sound good, but it sounds right to me.”

Really, it just comes down to whether the Jets want to ride out their loses with Wilson as he works through growing pains this season or take a chance on a free agent in limbo, either to start in place of the rookie or offer some veteran advice as a backup.