Cam Newton Rumors: This Team Isn’t Planning To Sign Ex-Patriots QB

NESN Logo Sign In

No reunion is imminent between Cam Newton and former head coach Ron Rivera.

Though Rivera’s Washington Football Team has dealt with questionable quarterback play during its 2-4 start, it is not considering signing the newly vaccinated Newton, according to a report Tuesday from NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

My understanding is that the Washington Football Team will continue to work with the quarterbacks on its roster (Heinicke, Allen, Fitzpatrick [hip]) with respect to Cam Newton's availability & new vaccination status, at this time, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 19, 2021

Washington lost starter Ryan Fitzpatrick to a hip injury in Week 1, and replacement Taylor Heinicke has struggled of late, throwing two interceptions in a Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints and averaging just 4.7 yards per attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a 31-13 defeat.

Rivera was asked Monday whether he’s considered benching Heinicke for backup Kyle Allen.

“No,” he told reporters. “I’ve been very confident in what we’ve done with Taylor. I know last week he had his moments, this week the same thing can be said.”

Newton, who played nine seasons under Rivera with the Carolina Panthers, has been a free agent since the New England Patriots released him on cutdown day. The 32-year-old started 15 games for New England last season but lost a training camp competition to first-round draft pick Mac Jones.